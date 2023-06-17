A dog has been rescued by fire crews after getting trapped between a portacabin and a breezeblock wall.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to Badminton Road, Winterbourne at 11.30am on Thursday June 15. Photos show the labrador which had been given water after finding itself stuck.

The labrador was rescued by fire crews Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue

The crews from Yate and Bedminster said "With some encouragement, the dog was able to self-rescue itself from the entrapment."