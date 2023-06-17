A man has been charged with murder after the death of 20 year-old Luke Wasley in Coleford, Forest of Dean.

Emergency services were called to Oakfields at around 12.30am on Wednesday 14 June to reports of a stabbing.

Luke, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man suffered stab wounds and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

Police were called to Oakfields, Coleford on Wednesday 14 June. Credit: ITV West Country

Neil Anthony Woodley, 49, has been charged with murder, wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Saturday 17 June.

Four other people who had been arrested on suspicion of murder have been released from police custody and will face no further action.

