A man has been arrested after another man suffered potentially life changing injuries when he was attacked with a bladed weapon.

Officers were called to Torbay Road in Paignton at around 6.20pm on 16 June.

A local man in his 50's was found with neck injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. A weapon was seized at the scene.

A 29 year-old man from Torbay was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.

An officer from the Devon & Cornwall force said "A scene guard was put in place during the evening whilst officers carried out enquiries at the scene. Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to report it by calling 101 or online quoting reference 50230170648."