Devon Rugby Union Referee Sara Cox has said she is honoured and proud to have been awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours list for her services to Rugby.

The 33 year old referee from Exeter says she hopes other people will see her get the Member of the British Empire medal and it will inspire them to consider following in her footsteps.

Speaking about her MBE Sara told ITV News, "Regardless of gender, regardless of my position within rugby, I can say that I shone the light on our sport."

Sara turned professional as a referee in 2016 and was the first woman to referee a men's Premiership Rugby fixture in 2021.

George Stables, Awarded a British Empire Medal for Services to Amateur Boxing Credit: ITV West Country News

Also recognised in the King's Honours List is 81 year old former Royal Marine George Stables who has been awarded a British Empire Medal for his services to Amateur Boxing. Mr Stables has coached and volunteered at Devonport Amatuer Boxing Club in Plymouth since 1980. Despite ill health in recent years, Mr Stables is still at the club up to three evenings a week, coaching young boxers and helping run the club.

Speaking to ITV News, Ian Jary who was among those who nominated George for an honour said "We use the word legend a lot but George Stables is a legend."