The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy downpours this weekend across the South West.

Meteorologists are warning of a chance of disruption on Sunday as a result of heavy rainfall.

The weather warning is in place for the whole of the West Country from midday on Sunday 18 June to midnight, as well as much of England and Wales.

The Met Offics said: "Some places may miss most or all of the rain, but others could see 30mm in an hour or less, and perhaps a few spots seeing 60 to 80mm within three to six hours. There is also the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail."

Storms could bring 30mm rain in an hour. Credit: PA

Weather experts say we could expect: