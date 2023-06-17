Thunderstorm warnings issued for the South West with heavy downpours expected
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy downpours this weekend across the South West.
Meteorologists are warning of a chance of disruption on Sunday as a result of heavy rainfall.
The weather warning is in place for the whole of the West Country from midday on Sunday 18 June to midnight, as well as much of England and Wales.
The Met Offics said: "Some places may miss most or all of the rain, but others could see 30mm in an hour or less, and perhaps a few spots seeing 60 to 80mm within three to six hours. There is also the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail."
Weather experts say we could expect:
Spray and sudden flooding, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and possible road closures.
Flooding of homes and businesses, which could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, perhaps temporarily cutting off one or two communities.
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.