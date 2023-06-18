The parents of Taunton teenager Barnaby Webber have told ITV News he will live in their hearts forever.

David and Emma Webber made the emotional tribute at Barnaby's local cricket club in Taunton where his friends had gathered for a vigil.

Members of the community gathered at Barnaby Webber's local cricket club in Taunton.

Emma Webber said: "We wanted to say a huge heart felt thank-you to Bishop's Hull Cricket club for everything you have done.

"This is his home town, this is his home cricket club. We have had enormous support from all the people in Nottingham and it has been hugely appreciated, but these are his faces, these are his people and we just needed to come and pay our tributes to the place where his cricket club have put his tribute."

Barnaby Webber was stabbed to death in Nottingham.

The 19-year-old was stabbed to death in Nottingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning along with a fellow student and a school care taker.

Members of the community came to the gathering to place flowers on a memorial around the wicket where Barnaby had gone in to bat so many times.

Friends gathered to lay flowers and share memories of Barnaby Webber.

Barnaby's friends shared memories of his sense of fun and kindness.

One friend said: "He was such a happy lad. When I was with him he pushed me out my comfort zone and made me do so many things. I have so many happy memories because of him.

Barnaby's father David Webber said: "Just hearing the stories of the love for him and how people called him the glue that kept people together was just incredible. I am lost for words really."

A memorial for Barnaby Webber has been created at his local cricket club.

Tomorrow Barnaby's parents will make the journey to Nottingham to bring his body back home to Somerset.

"I think the hardest thing we had to do was when we left Nottingham on Friday, because we knew that we were leaving him there." said David Webber.

"We drove past the hospital were he is and I found myself just looking at the hospital and saying goodbye to my boy and telling him I will bring him home soon."

31-year-old Valdo Calocane has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.