Two men have been seriously injured after they were attacked in Swindon.

It happened on Moredon Road at around 1:30pm today (June 18).

Both men were taken to hospital for serious but not life threatening injuries.

Wiltshire Police say it is thought a bladed weapon may have been used.

Detective Inspector Rachel Hardy said: “It is important that we hear from anyone who was in the Moredon Road area at about 1.30pm today (June 18).

“We are also asking anyone with a dash cam or doorbell camera to please get in touch.

“Members of the public will notice an increased police presence in the area in response to this ongoing incident.

“If you know who might be responsible, I would urge you not to approach them but to call us immediately.”

Anyone who saw what took place or who may have dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting log 54230063762.

Alternatively you can leave information without giving your name by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

In an emergency please call 999.