A woman has been arrested after a car crash in Swindon which left one man dead.

Police were called to Kingsdown Road at around 9.45pm on 17 June after reports that a car had struck a tree.

A man in his 40s who was a passenger in the car died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. She is in police custody.

Wiltshire police said "Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen a white Audi A3 in the area at the time.

"Please contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 54230063633"