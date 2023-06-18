Refuse collectors from across the country have come together to take part in The National Refuse Championships.

The event in Weston-super-Mare sees people who collect our rubbish compete with colleagues from all over the country.

It's the fourth time The National Refuse Championships has taken place and is the only event of its kind in the world.

Event organiser Spencer Law said: "This is a unique event in Weston-super-Mare and we hope it will grow. People from as far as Scotland have come to join us today.

"It is very hard. I have run it myself a few times and it is quite difficult."

The event on the seafront saw 24 teams competing. Competitors have to race to load wheelie bins with bags of sand before pushing them to bin lorries.

The event is all for charity and it is hoped more than twenty thousand pounds will be raised for alzheimer's.

Competitor Millicent Cummins said: "At work people asked us if we wanted to volunteer and we thought why not it's for a good cause, it's all for charity isn't it."