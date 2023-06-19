Arctic Monkeys have had to cancel a show days before Glastonbury Festival because the band's lead singer is unwell.

The band have pulled out of their gig in Marlay Park in Dublin on Tuesday 20 June because Alex Turner has "acute laryngitis".

It comes just days before they are due to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival.

In the announcement, the group said: "We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys' show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.

"Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice has been ordered to rest.

"Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitable cause to all their Irish fans.

"Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser's account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days."