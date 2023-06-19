An appeal has been launched to find a missing 13-year-old girl who has not been seen for more than three days.

Tia has not been seen since she finished school in the Churchdown area of Gloucester at around 3pm on Thursday 15 June.

Gloucestershire Police say they are "increasingly concerned" for her welfare.

A spokesperson for the force said: "She is described as being of a slim build, 5ft 3ins in height, has long brown hair which was in a ponytail and has her ears pierced.

"When last seen Tia was wearing a white polo top and black trousers with an over-the-shoulder bag.

"Tia has links to the areas of Newent, Churchdown, Brockworth, Coney Hill and the wider areas of Cheltenham and Gloucester."

Anyone who has information on where Tia may be, or anyone who has seen her, is asked to call us on 101 and quote incident 371 of 15 June. If you can see her at the time of calling dial 999 and ask for police.