A man has died at the scene of a motorbike crash in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash on Carclaze Road, in St Austell, on Friday 16 June.

They say the single-vehicle collision happened at around 3.30am that day.

A police spokesperson said: "It was reported that the incident involved a white Yamaha motorbike and occurred at the junction of the A391.

"A 44-year-old man from St Austell was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers."

The road was closed for seven hours while investigation work took place and we would like to thank the public for their patience.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses and anyone in the area with relevant dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage to report it to us.

Information can be reported online here or by calling 101 and quoting log 96 of 16 June.