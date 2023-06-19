Play Brightcove video

Watch Laurice's sausage dog celebrations

A care home resident in Gloucestershire has been surprised with a dachshund party for her 100th birthday.

Staff at Scarlet House Care Home in Stroud organised the party for their 100 year old resident Laurice Clark.

They put out a call for dachshunds in the area and more than twenty arrived to surprise Laurice on her big day.

Talonne Banham, team leader at Scarlet House Care Home who helped with the surprise said: "Laurice is known as the Queen of Scarlett House.

"She is amazing, she helps anyone she can. She's smiling, she's happy. She's just doing so well at 100 years old, she's an amazing woman.

"She talks about Dachshunds all the time and talks about how great she did at Crufts with them. They're really the highlight of her life, she loves them so much"

In her younger years, 100 year old Laurice bred and showed dachshunds and had six sausage dogs of her own.

She even attended Crufts with her pets, placing 2nd and 3rd.

Very happy with her birthday surprise, Laurice said: "I wasn't too surprised to see all the dogs because I'm always talking about Dachshunds! They're gentle dogs, well most of them are. They're company for life.

"I didn't know what they (the care home) were up to. Nice to see people enjoying themselves and such nice weather."