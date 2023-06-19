A road in Swindon will remain closed for some time due to a burst water main which has resulted in flooding.

The A4259 County Road in Swindon is closed in both directions from the Magic Roundabout to Manchester Road.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said crews were called to County Road in the early hours of Sunday 18 June. The burst main had flooded the road near the County Ground Hotel, with the water reaching depths of around 1ft (30.5cm) in places.

The incident caused extensive damage to several homes and damaged the surface of a road.

Wiltshire Police is warning people to avoid the area around County Road. Other roads affected include Gambia Street, Roseberry Street, Elmina Road, Manchester Road.

Stratton St Margaret Fire Station said: "Extensive damage to the road surface on County road due to a burst water main. Please avoid the area as it will be closed for some time whilst remedial work takes place. A diversion is in place."

People have been asked to avoid the area while remedial work takes place.

The road is not due to re-open until Friday 23 June at the earliest.