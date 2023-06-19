A man is due in court after someone suffered serious injuries during an alleged attack in Devon.

A man in his 50s was found with neck wounds in Torbay Road in Paignton on Friday 16 June. Devon and Cornwall Police said he was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

A 29-year-old man has now been charged with wounding with intent, burglary, possession of a bladed article, racially aggravated harassment, and breach of a court order.

Chay Towells, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Monday 19 June.