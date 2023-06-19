Police dogs to wear body armour to protect against guns and knives

Police dogs in Wiltshire will now be given their own body armour to protect them against weapons.

New 'canine vests' are being used by the force to protect the dogs against violent offenders.

Wiltshire Police says the vests are built so the dogs still have a good freedom of movement while being protected from ballistics and knives.

All general-purpose and firearm police dogs now have the vests.

Police dog Conan wearing body armour. Credit: WIltshire Police

Dog handler PC Jon Harwood said: "We have seen an increase in offenders carrying blades and sharp objects that we need to take measures to protect our dogs.

"I'd like to reassure people that in the time that I have been in the dog section there have been no reports of our dogs having been stabbed or shot. But our dogs are used to search for people armed with weapons all the time so this will hopefully offer them protection.

“The dogs won’t be wearing them all the time, it will be up to their handler to assess when they might be needed.”