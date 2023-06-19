Police in Swindon have been granted extra powers to stop and search people following two serious assaults in the city.

The measures were authorised following what police described as "a number of concerning incidents".

On Saturday afternoon two men were attacked on Moredon Road where it is thought a bladed weapon was used. Detectives are appealing for witnesses.

Another man was stabbed and assaulted in his home in Swindon. A man has been arrested in connection with this incident on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Wiltshire Police has a section 60 in place which temporarily allows officers to stop and search individuals without needing reasonable grounds for 24 hours.

A Section 60 AA order has also been put in place. This allows officers to require people to remove face coverings which might obscure their identification.

Superintendent Liz Coles said: “The orders have been put in place in response to a number of quite serious incidents in the Swindon area today; these include two assaults in which weapons were used, which will understandably have sparked community concern.

“We hope that the public will be assured that we are taking this proportional but robust action in order to support our front line officers in maintaining public safety and proactively tackling potential disorder."