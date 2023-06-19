Play Brightcove video

See the NHS tribute at Glastonbury Festival

A large grass-painted mural has been revealed at Glastonbury Festival in tribute to the NHS.

Celebrations of 75 years of the NHS will be held during the festival later this week.

Glastonbury Festival revealed the mural, which is in front of the Pyramid Stage, on its social media pages on Monday 19 June.

In response, NHS Somerset said: "Wow thanks so much for supporting the NHS and giving us the opportunity to celebrate our 75th birthday with you on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday 24 June.

"Come and join us at the Pyramid Stage and show your support."

One comment said: "Absolutely beautiful. Solidarity to the strikers."

Another comment read: "Currently in hospital, not going to be able to attend this year. The NHS has been fantastic."

An NHS worker added: "Proud to be an NHS employee volunteering for Shelter at Glastonbury."