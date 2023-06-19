Glastonbury Festival 2023 is in full swing and there are hundreds of acts set to perform at Worthy Farm today.

Guns N' Roses and Lizzo have been given joint headline billing for the Saturday of this year's festival. Lizzo is set to perform on the Pyramid Stage from 7.30pm to 8.30pm before Guns N' Roses start their set at 9.30pm.

Lewis Capaldi, Aitch Amadou & Mariam, Raye and Rick Astley will also perform on the Pyramid Stage today.

Over on the Other stage, Tom Grennan, Maggie Rogers and Manic Street Preachers will all perform before Lana Del Rey takes the top slot.

For those wanting a throwback, Mel C will perform at Avalon at 9.35pm with other popular acts on today's line-up elsewhere including Fatboy Slim and Christine and the Queens.

There's also a big act still to be announced, with a secret set slot at 7.45pm till 8.45pm on The Park stage. Last year, Jack White made a surprise performance in a similar slot.

Here's the line-up for the biggest stages on Saturday at Glastonbury Festival 2023...

Pyramid Stage

GUNS N' ROSES - 21:30 - 23:45

LIZZO - 19:30 - 20:30

LEWIS CAPALDI - 17:35 - 18:35

AITCH - 16:00 - 17:00

AMADOU & MARIAM - 14:30 - 15:30

RAYE - 13:15 - 14:00

RICK ASTLEY - 12:00 - 12:45

Other Stage

LANA DEL REY - 22:30 - 23:45

CENTRAL CEE 20:45 - 21:45

MANIC STREET PREACHERS - 18:45 - 19:45

MAGGIE ROGERS - 17:15 - 18:15

GENERATION SEX - 15:45 - 16:45

TOM GRENNAN - 14:15 - 15:15

THE LATHUMS - 13:00 - 13:45

THE UNTHANKS - 11:45 - 12:30

West Holts Stage

LOYLE CARNER - 22:15 - 23:45

MAHALIA - 20:30 - 21:30

EZRA COLLECTIVE - 19:00 - 20:00

JACOB COLLIER - 17:30 - 18:30

THIRD WORLD - 16:00 - 17:00

SUDAN ARCHIVES - 14:30 - 15:30

KANDA BONGO MAN - 13:00 - 14:00

SAY SHE SHE - 11:30 - 12:30

Woodsies

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS - 22:30 - 23:45

RINA SAWAYAMA - 21:00 - 22:00

MÅNESKIN - 19:30 - 20:30

**TBA** - 18:00 - 19:00

SHAME - 16:30 - 17:30

THE MURDER CAPITAL - 15:15 - 16:00

WORKING MEN'S CLUB - 14:00 - 14:45

WUNDERHORSE - 12:45 - 13:30

THE LAST DINNER PARTY - 11:30 - 12:15

The Park Stage

FATBOY SLIM - 23:00 - 00:15

LEFTFIELD - 21:15 - 22:15

**TBA** - 19:45 - 20:45

TINARIWEN - 18:15 - 19:15

OBONGJAYAR - 16:45 - 17:45

JOCKSTRAP - 15:15 - 16:15

FLOHIO - 14:00 - 14:45

JAMES ELLIS FORD - 12:45 - 13:30

MAX RICHTER - 11:10 - 12:10

Acoustic Stage

AUL CARRACK - 21:30 - 22:45

GLEN HANSARD - 20:00 - 21:00

GLENN TILBROOK AND BEAUTIFUL LANDING - 18:30 - 19:30

RICHARD THOMPSON - 17:00 - 18:00

BADLY DRAWN BOY - 16:00 - 16:40

THE SHARON SHANNON TRIO - 15:00 - 15:40

THE MAGIC NUMBERS - 14:00 - 14:40

ROO PANES - 13:00 - 13:40

KATYA - 12:10 - 12:40

CLARE SANDS - 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

INTAGE TROUBLE 23:05 - 00:15

MELANIE C 21:35 - 22:35

JAKE SHEARS 20:05 - 21:05

GABRIELLE APLIN 18:35 - 19:35

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS 17:05 - 18:05

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR 15:35 - 16:35

BEANS ON TOAST 14:10 - 15:05

HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS 12:50 - 13:45

CABLE STREET COLLECTIVE 11:30 - 12:20

Arcadia

VTSS 02:00 - 03:00

SKREAM B2B INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL 01:00 - 02:00

SKEPTA B2B JAMMER 00:00 - 01:00

MK 23:00 - 00:00

CHLOE ROBINSON B2B PLASTICIAN 22:00 - 23:00

DR BANANA 21:30 - 22:00

