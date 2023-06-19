The final day of this year's Glastonbury Festival is likely to go down in the history books as Elton John will close out the Pyramid Stage in what will be his final ever UK show.

The legendary singer is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and Glastonbury is his final date in the UK.

With plenty of collaborations under his belt, fans will no likely be hoping he'll have some very special guests on stage with rumours swirling around Worthy Farm that Dua Lipa could join him on stage to perform their hit Cold Heart.

Elsewhere, British dance icon Becky Hill is among acts set to perform on the Other Stage before Queens Of The Stone Age close out the festival's second-biggest stage for 2023.

Rudimental will headline the West Holts stage while Wilkinson will be the final act on Arcadia's spider in the early hours of Monday morning.

Here are the line-ups for the biggest stages at Glastonbury Festival on the Sunday of Glastonbury 2023...

Pyramid Stage

ELTON JOHN - 21:00 - 23:05

LIL NAS X - 19:00 - 20:00

BLONDIE - 17:00 - 18:15

YUSUF / CAT STEVENS - 15:15 - 16:30

THE CHICKS - 13:30 - 14:30

SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR - 12:15 - 13:00

THE BRISTOL REGGAE ORCHESTRA AND WINDRUSH CHOIR - 11:00 - 11:45

Other Stage

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - 21:45 - 23:15

THE WAR ON DRUGS - 19:45 - 20:45

BECKY HILL - 18:00 - 19:00

DERMOT KENNEDY - 16:30 - 17:30

THE TESKEY BROTHERS - 15:00 - 16:00

NOVA TWINS - 13:45 - 14:30

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - 12:30 - 13:15

THE JOY - 11:00 - 12:00

West Holts Stage

RUDIMENTAL - 21:45 - 23:15

CANDI STATON - 20:00 - 21:00

BARRINGTON LEVY - 18:30 - 19:30

THE HU - 17:00 - 18:00

SPEAKERS CORNER QUARTET - 15:30 - 16:30

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD - 14:00 - 15:00

BETH ORTON - 12:30 - 13:30

SKINNY PELEMBE - 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies

PHOENIX - 21:30 - 22:45

CAROLINE POLACHEK - 20:00 - 21:00

EDITORS - 18:30 - 19:30

SLOWDIVE - 17:00 - 18:00

CAT BURNS - 15:30 - 16:30

THE BIG MOON - 14:00 - 15:00

CMAT - 12:30 - 13:30

THE LOVE BUZZ - 11:15 - 12:00

The Park

ALT-J - 21:15 - 22:30

THUNDERCAT - 19:45 - 20:45

ALISON GOLDFRAPP - 18:15 - 19:15

VIAGRA BOYS - 16:30 - 17:30

WEYES BLOOD - 15:15 - 16:00

CHARLOTTE ADIGERY & BOLIS PUPUL - 14:00 - 14:45

GWENNO - 12:45 - 13:30

JOHN FRANCIS FLYNN - 11:30 - 12:15

Acoustic Stage

RICKIE LEE JONES - 21:30 - 22:45

GILBERT O'SULLIVAN - 20:00 - 21:00

THE BOOTLEG BEATLES - 18:30 - 19:30

LAURA CANTRELL - 17:30 - 18:10

TOYAH WILLCOX & ROBERT FRIPP - 16:10 - 17:10

BIRD ON THE WIRE: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN - 15:00 - 15:50

RUMER - 14:00 - 14:40

KATHRYN ROBERTS & SEAN LAKEMAN - 13:00 - 13:40

NAOMI KIMPENU (ETC FINALIST) - 12:10 - 12:40

ANGELINE MORRISON - 11:30 - 12:00

Sunset at Glastonbury Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Avalon

NEVILLE STAPLE - FROM THE SPECIALS - 22:50 - 23:50

MICA PARIS - 21:20 - 22:20

LISSIE - 19:50 - 20:50

FAR FROM SAINTS - 18:20 - 19:20

WILL YOUNG - 16:50 - 17:50

ELVANA - 15:20 - 16:20

CARA DILLON - 13:55 - 14:50

HANNAH WILLIAMS & THE AFFIRMATIONS - 12:35 - 13:25

N'FAMADY KOUYATÉ - 11:30 - 12:10

Arcadia

WILKINSON - 01:30 - 02:30

HYBRID MINDS FT TEMPAZ - 00:30 - 01:30

SHY FX FT STAMINA MC - 23:30 - 00:30

DJ Q B2B YUNG SINGH - 22:30 - 23:30

DJ FLIGHT - 21:45 - 22:30

RUFFNECK TING 30 FT DAZEE, EUPHONIQUE, JENNI GROVES & JAKES - 21:00 - 21:45

DUBKASM - 20:15 - 21:00