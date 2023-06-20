A water main has burst in Bristol city centre following a night of heavy rain.

Fire crews are currently attending the scene near to the Bristol children's hospital.

The bottom of Horfield Road is closed along with Perry Road, cutting off a small portion of St Michael’s Hill. Diversions are in place.

In a tweet this morning Avon Fire and Rescue Service said "Please avoid the area around the children's hospital where possible".

The burst water main follows a night of heavy rain across Bristol. The met office has released a yellow weather warning for rain saying: "An area of heavy rain will move northwards during Tuesday morning."

Some places in the South of England could see up to 60mm of rain falling in a 2-3 hour period.

There is also the risk of the odd rumble of thunder.