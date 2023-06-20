A man has been left with a fractured collar bone and knee injury after being assaulted in a Stroud pub.

It happened at the Lord John Wetherspoon on Russell Street between 2pm and 3pm on Friday 26 May.

The assault took place in the rear garden area and saw an unknown man push the victim to the floor.

Police have released CCTV images. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Gloucestershire Police have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking for the public's help in identifying the man by releasing CCTV images.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has information about the assault is asked to get in touch.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their website.