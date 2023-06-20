Fans of Taylor Swift are celebrating after the artist finally announced dates for her tour in the UK and some have even noticed a possible hint at next year's Glastonbury Festival.

The Blank Space and Love Story singer announced dates for right across the UK and Europe.

It includes dates for performances in Liverpool, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London throughout June.

Some eagle-eyed fans though have spotted that there is a gap on both the 23 and 30 of that month next year, hinting at a possible appearance at the famous festival.

It'd be four years late for Taylor Swift, who was due to headline Glastonbury in 2020 before the event got cancelled by the Covid pandemic.

Glastonbury Festival 2023 officially starts on Wednesday with hundreds of thousands expected to attend.

There are still some acts left to be confirmed and a bit of debate as to whether the Arctic Monkeys will be able to fill their headline spot after their lead singer Alex Turner fell unwell.

When are Taylor Swift's UK Eras tour dates?

Taylor Swift will bring her Era's Tour to the UK from 7 June until 29 June, with shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.