Distressed horse 'Woody' rescued from muddy ditch by fire crews

Fire crews from Weston and Bedminster have saved a horse trapped in a ditch in Kewstoke.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a large animal trapped on Collum Lane in Kewstoke just after 4.30pm on Monday 19 June.

When they arrived, firefighters found a horse measuring around 17 hands stuck in a ditch.

The horse was in distress and crews quickly formulated a plan to rescue him.

Using the farmer's JCB, a Hampshire harness and slide sheets, crews were able to lift the horse to safety.

They later discovered the horse was called Woody. He has now been left in the capable hands of his owners and the vet.