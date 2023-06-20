Play Brightcove video

A victim of a prison guard who ran a game called 'murderball' and would hit children with cricket bats has spoken for the first time.

Patrick Devaney worked in the gym at Eastwood Park Young Offenders Institute between 1970 and 1983.

The 81-year-old was convicted of misconduct in a public office after he was found to have abused 22 boys aged between 14 and 17 at a recent trial.

Ieuan Llewellyn, from Bournemouth, told ITV News he was haunted by his six weeks at the South Gloucestershire Institution in 1976.

He said: "He was a sadistic nutcase. When I look back with an old head, he was cruel. If there was a 14-year-old kid crying his eyes out, he'd scream at them."

The trial heard Devaney started fights between big and small boys, that he ran a game called 'Murderball,' was racially abusive towards black children and used weapons including a cricket bat and a paddle.

Mr Llewellyn was sent to Eastwood Park for six weeks after he stole from a club and broke into a cinema to steal chocolate.

Ieuan Llewellyn 1976 Credit: IEUAN_IEUAN_200623

Describing one attack by Devaney, he said: "He punched me in the jaw. I went down on all fours like a dog. Then he booted me.

"I didn't think adults would ever hit children."

Mr Llewellyn went on to run a successful publishing career. But his time at Eastwood Park has stayed with him.

Patrick Devaney Credit: ITV News

He faced Daveney for the first time in 47 years when he gave evidence at the trial earlier this year.

"When I left the court, I hated the man but I thought 'he's an old man, does it really matter?'.

"But when I watched him giving evidence, I thought 10,000 people have been through this and you are the one who used weapons."

Eastwood Park became a women's prison in 1996. Devaney will be sentenced on 11 August.