A man has fled from a police officer with a "handcuff on one wrist" following a reported burglary in Frome.

Avon and Somerset Police say they were called to Longleat Close at about 11.10am on Monday 19 June.

They force said a lone police officer was first to arrive at the scene and detained a man at 11.40am, but he broke free and made off on foot.

A member of the public called in to report disturbing a man of a similar description in a nearby shed, but he had run off.

Despite extensive searches by officers, supported by a police dog and handler, the individual has not yet been traced.

The man was described as white, aged between 30 and 40 and bald. He wore a black, grey and white hoody with light writing across the black section on his chest and blue jeans and had a handcuff on one wrist.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting the reference 5223144134.