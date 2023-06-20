Play Brightcove video

Watch footage of the blaze taken by local residents.

Residents in Stoke Gifford have shared their anger and sadness after they witnessed the "awful" scenes of the aftermath of a fire which has destroyed play equipment at a park.

Fire crews were called to the scene of the blaze in Mead Park, Stoke Gifford, around 8.30pm on Saturday 17 June.

The popular play park was completely destroyed by the fire, with witnesses describing how the wooden slide and castle in the park were first to catch alight.

Video footage taken by residents showed towering flames and thick, dark smoke filling the air.

People in a Facebook group for the area have shared their hope that the play park can be rebuilt for children to use as soon as possible.

The cause of the blaze is still unclear, but residents are concerned the fire was deliberate.

One person said: "Such a shame. A completely pointless act of vandalism that has now ruined children's fun at this lovely park."

Another said: "I'm so angry. My kids loved this park."

However the blaze hasn't dampened the spirits of the community, some of whom are already trying to organise a way they can work together to get the park fixed up sooner.

One resident said: "Wonder if anything can be done community-wise to rebuild?

"I work in the wood treatment industry so have some connections to timber producers and can of course supply treatment free - any trades that would give up time to rebuild?"

To which responses said: "That would be a great idea, get in touch with Stoke Gifford Parish Council" and "anything I can do to help organise please let me know - our kids love that park".