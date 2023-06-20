Moment large funnel cloud spotted in Cornwall

Play Brightcove video

A funnel cloud has been caught on camera in Cornwall.

The footage of the cloud was captured in Valley Truckle near Camelford by Mike O'Carroll from Kernow Weather Team.

How do funnel clouds form?

Powerful, energetic shower clouds - known as cumulonimbus - have air moving around inside them which pile in moisture and heat, creating thunderstorms and intense rain.

Sometimes the air starts to rotate and if this happens in a small area at the base of the cloud a tiny area of low pressure is created. This draws in water droplets and hangs down from the cloud base as a funnel cloud.

What's the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?

If a funnel cloud reaches the ground then it becomes a tornado. Similarly, if a funnel cloud forms over water and touches the surface it becomes a waterspout.

In a typical year, the UK sees around 30-35 tornadoes each year, but they do not tend to be that powerful or destructive, certainly not compared to the ones you see in the USA.