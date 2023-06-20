Play Brightcove video

Watch David Warburton speak to ITV West Country's Seb Choudhury

A Somerset politician who admitted taking cocaine has accused colleagues of 'hounding' him out of power.

Tory MP David Warburton began being investigated following accusations of sexual misconduct in April last year - but has now said he's been unfairly treated.

The former Somerton and Frome MP says the investigation by a Parliamentary watchdog has led to an 'obscene abuse of power' that became 'unbearable'.

The Tory MP resigned from Parliament on Saturday 17 June 2023, having had the whip withdrawn 15 months ago.

He said: "I feel hounded out of my job, I have been hounded out of my job - unfairly. I've made huge mistakes, enormous mistakes, which I've come clean about after the events, now, when I don't need to.

"If you're innocent and you're being accused of things and you have faith in the system - as I did - you assume you'll be found to be innocent. And it was a huge shock to find how badly the system has treated me.

"I assumed throughout it would always be over. Week after week, month after month, I thought: 'In a minute, they're going to tell me'. I had no idea it was going to take this long, it's unbelievable to me.

"The way the watchdog operates is wholly wrong and it's an obscene abuse of power."

David Warburton sat down with ITV West Country in his former constituency to discuss the investigation he is currently under.

Warburton: 'I was entrapped, as part of a campaign to get me out'

The 57-year-old is currently being investigated by Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), a service established to support whistleblowers following the #MeToo movement.

Their final report and response to his appeal is yet to be published, but Mr Warburton has always denied their accusations of sexual harassment.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, he said the investigation has caused him to lose faith in both the system and his own party.

He said: "I feel let down by the whole machinery of Parliament and government. I understand why they had to, on the day this came out, take the whip away, but then there's no further contact whatsoever and you are entirely on your own."

The allegations came to light following a report in The Sunday Times last year, which raised three different cases of alleged sexual harassment, alongside a photo of the then-MP sat next to lines of cocaine on an upturned baking tray, in a member of staff's flat.

But Mr Warburton has accused colleagues of trying to force him out of Parliament.

"I was entrapped. I was led there, stuff was produced in front of me and then I was surreptitiously photographed.

"And that wasn't a mistake I would ever normally make, it was a mistake made under extreme duress as part of this process, as part of a campaign to get me out," he claimed.

Warburton: 'Opposition parties will be thinking this by-election is an opportunity'

His recent resignation now means the Conservative Government is facing a fourth by-election, which Mr Warburton recognises may be tough for his former party to win.

"I think it's going to be difficult, I mean this was a Lib Dem seat for 18 years. They won four elections in a row and I won it with the biggest swing in the country, and I've held onto it for three overwhelming election majorities.

"But it's a difficult time for the government, by-elections are always difficult and I'm sure opposition parties are looking hard at Somerton and Frome and thinking this is an opportunity, so I hope that they can be held back."

But despite the investigation and impending report, Mr Warburton has hinted that his political career may not be over.

Asked if this is the end of his time as an MP, he said: "Not necessarily, no. Certainly, I'm going to take a break, I mean, I don't think this is a world I want to be involved with until such time I feel comfortable in the institution itself."