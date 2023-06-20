Police say they are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from his home in Lelant, Cornwall.

35-year-old Harry Dalkins is described as medium build, with dark hair but possibly may have shaved his head. He has a large Celtic cross tattooed on his right arm.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “He usually wears a denim bomber jacket, trousers, and Timberland boots. He may be carrying a backpack that has paint on.”

If you have seen Harry or know of his current whereabouts, please get in touch with Devon and Cornwall Police by calling 999, quoting Log 207 19 June.