A Bristol Pride billboard was set on fire less than 24 hours after it was put up in what is being treated as a hate crime by police.

The advertising board on Station Road in Montpelier showed the events coming to the city for Bristol Pride. It was damaged on Monday 19 June.

In a statement, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Tom Gent from Avon and Somerset Police said: “We do not tolerate such crime and an investigation is underway.

“We are reaching out to event organisers to keep them updated on our investigation.”

Pride is a protest against all forms of violence towards members of the LGBTQ+ community. The organisers say incidents like this highlight why the event is needed.

In a statement, they said: "Considered acts of hatred like this are the reason why Pride remains a protest, as well as a celebration of visibility. It only gives evidence as to why we need Pride and to show up supporting each other.

"More than ever, we need allyship, we need to call out hate and prejudice, and remember that our freedoms must be protected, rather than taken complacently.

"This cowardly act follows a recent incident of homophobia in Bedminster, in which rainbow doormats were targeted and vandalised."

Bristol Pride is taking place between 24 June and 9 July. Australian pop star Natalie Imbruglia and Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears will be performing. The main event is on Saturday 8 July which is Pride Day.

Bristol Pride organisers said: "We need you to show up on Pride Day louder and prouder than ever and show that hate has no home in Bristol."