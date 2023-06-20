Sir Elton John says he has planned a completely new show for his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival.

The hitmaker is set to perform this Sunday 25 June, for the last UK show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, he revealed he will be starting the set with a song he hasn't played for around a decade and that people should "expect the unexpected".

The musician was set to finish the tour two years ago but had to reschedule dates due to Covid and injury.

During an interview with BBC Radio One presenter Clara Amfo, he said his setlist has been carefully chosen to mark the special occasion. Sir Elton said: "It's a different show to what people have been seeing. On Farewell Yellow Brick Road, there's quite a lot of deep cuts, it's not all hits, and you've got to keep people interested."

It's set to be Sir Elton's first visit to Worthy Farm.

"I've watched Glastonbury on the TV," he said. "And the thing that I love about Glastonbury is not the headliners, per se, it's the people on the smaller stages that they give the chance to shine.

"So if I was at Glastonbury, I would probably be in one of the smaller tents, looking at one of the newer acts playing, because that's what I want to see."

Who could Sir Elton John bring on as special guests at Glastonbury Festival 2023?

The star has confirmed he will have special guests for his show, but festivalgoers will have to wait to find out who they will be.

Dua Lipa

Elton John and Dua Lipa recently collaborated for hit song Cold Heart.

Olly Alexander

The Years and Years singer is another possibility. He collaborated with Elton John at the Brit Awards in 2021, performing a special cover of It's A Sin by the Pet Shop Boys.

Eminem

The pair have worked together before, performing Eminem's song Stan at the Grammys in 2001. They are said to be good friends, and Eminem has previously revealed that he "talks to Elton a lot".

Sir Elton John and Eminem in 2001. Credit: PA Images

Ed Sheeran

Elton John and Ed Sheeran teamed up in 2021 for their festive hit Merry Christmas. The pair also helped social media stars Ladbaby with their number one Christmas tune Sausage Rolls for everyone.

Lady Gaga

Elton John and Lady Gaga are close pals. They have collaborated a number of times, including performing live together at the Grammys in 2010, recording Hello, Hello for the Gnomeo & Juliet film in 2011, performing Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me live in 2016, and creating song Sine From Above together in 2020.

Lady Gaga has also covered Elton's track Your Song in 2018 and is the godmother of his two children Zachary and Elijah.

Sir Elton and Lady Gaga are firm friends.

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi is a name that Elton John has mentioned recently. He revealed in an interview with Radio 2 that the pair met in France earlier this year to talk about music. Lewis Capaldi is performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival the day before Elton's show.

Lil Nas X

The rapper worked with Elton John to create his recent hit song ONE OF ME.