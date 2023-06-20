Sir Elton John will headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in what is the final UK date of his Farewell tour.

Sir Elton John says he has created a brand new show for Glastonbury Festival - and he has confirmed he will have special guests.

With plenty of collaborations under his belt, rumours are already swirling as to who might join Elton John on stage - with Dua Lipa, Eminem and Lady Gaga just some of the names on people's lists.

When is Elton John at Glastonbury?

Elton John is due to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 25 June from 9pm to 11.05pm.

Who could join Elton on the Pyramid Stage?

Dua Lipa

Elton John and Dua Lipa recently collaborated for their hit song Cold Heart.

Olly Alexander

The Years and Years singer is another possibility. He collaborated with Elton John at the Brit Awards in 2021, performing a special cover of It's A Sin by the Pet Shop Boys.

Olly Alexander has worked with Elton John in the past. Credit: PA

Eminem

The pair have worked together before, performing Eminem's song Stan at the Grammys in 2001. They are said to be good friends, and Eminem has previously revealed that he "talks to Elton a lot".

Ed Sheeran

Elton John and Ed Sheeran teamed up in 2021 for their festive hit Merry Christmas. The pair also helped social media stars Ladbaby with their number one Christmas tune Sausage Rolls for everyone.

Lady Gaga

Sir Elton and Lady Gaga are firm friends.

Elton John and Lady Gaga are close pals. They have collaborated a number of times, including performing live together at the Grammys in 2010, recording Hello, Hello for the Gnomeo & Juliet film in 2011, performing Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me live in 2016, and creating Sine From Above together in 2020.

Lady Gaga has also covered Elton's track Your Song in 2018 and is the Godmother of his two children Zachary and Elijah.

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi is a name that Elton John has mentioned recently. He revealed in an interview with Radio 2 that the pair met in France earlier this year to talk about music. Lewis Capaldi is performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival the day before Elton's show.

Lil Nas X

The rapper worked with Elton John to create his recent hit song ONE OF ME.

Billy Joel

Billy and Elton have been pals for many years, and have often performed live on stage together. Billy Joel is currently touring and is scheduled to play at Hyde Park in London two weeks after Glastonbury Festival.

Kate Bush

Kate Bush has only performed live on very rare occasions since the 1970s, but she does have history with Elton John. She released a cover of his hit Rocket Man, was a guest at his wedding and Elton John appeared on her latest album.

The timing would be perfect, with the recent success of Running Up That Hill last year fuelled by TikTok and Netflix series Stranger Things.

Harry Styles

While Elton John hasn't worked directly with Harry Styles before, he is a big fan. Elton recently revealed he would "love" to work with the former One Direction star, adding that he is a "great guy"

Harry Styles is currently touring Europe, and is free on the night of Elton's Glastonbury show.

Sir Elton John recently revealed he would "love" to work with the former One Direction star. Credit: PA

Kiki Dee

English singer Kiki Dee and Elton John collaborated many years ago for their song Don't Go Breaking My Heart. They reunited on stage to perform the song in Los Angeles in November 2022.

And it's possible they could do so again at Glastonbury Festival. Kiki Dee is touring the UK throughout the summer and is not currently scheduled to perform elsewhere during the week of Glastonbury.