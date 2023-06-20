Glastonbury Festival will soon see the gates of Worthy Farm opened to more than 200,000 people, but have you ever wondered what happens to the cows during the world-famous event?

Around 1,000 animals roam the land, with the Pilton fields home to hundreds of dairy cows grazing on the green grass.

During the festival, the cows are moved into the Glastonbury “Moo-tel” for a short stay which is a large shed based away from the action at Worthy Farm.

According to organisers, the food is put in front of them so it’s "like being on an all-inclusive holiday".

Previously speaking about the cows and post-festival cleaning process, festival organiser Michael Eavis said: “We have 500 milking cows and 500 young stock.

“The dry cows graze away from the festival site, but we have to keep the milking cows in to avoid any E. coli issues for our visitors.

Michael says the farm is "really important" to him, as the Eavis family has been farming for 150 years.

He said: “We’re now producing 16,000 litres of milk a day, so it’s a big operation.

"There is huge demand for milk in the UK, and for cheese and milk powder worldwide.

"It’s a massive industry and we should be proud of what we’re doing – our food is needed worldwide and the climate and grassland in Somerset is just right for milk production.”

“The grass comes back pretty quickly after reseeding, and on a year off from the festival, the cows will graze all summer – it’s lovely to see them out.”