Two women have appeared in court charged with murdering a man outside a nightclub in Cornwall.

Tia Taylor, 21, of Northey Road, and Chelsea Powell, 22, of Granny’s Green, Bodmin, appeared before Truro magistrates for a brief hearing.

They are jointly charged with Jake Hill of murdering Michael Allen on 30 April outside the Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin.

Jake Hill, 24, of Bodmin, has already appeared in court and denied the murder of 32-year-old Mr Allen, who was stabbed to death.

He also denies the attempted murder of three other people and two more counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Hill has been remanded in custody and faces a trial in November.

Taylor and Powell were remanded in custody. They will both appear at Truro Crown Court tomorrow for a bail hearing as bail can not be granted in a magistrates court.

Devon and Cornwall Police are urging people not to speculate about the case on social media due to the ongoing criminal processes.