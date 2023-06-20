Police are investigating after a woman was "grabbed from behind" and sexually assaulted in Stroud.

It happened at around 6.15pm on Saturday 17 June on the canal path near Chestnut Lane swing bridge.

The man was walking behind the woman and asked her for the time, he then jogged to catch up to her.

He pulled her towards him and sexually assaulted her. The victim, who is in her 30s, distracted the man, ran away and sought help from people nearby.

A 30-year-old man from Stroud was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He was later released on bail while further enquiries take place.

It is understood that the man may have followed the victim from Lidl on Dudbridge Road and onto the canal path, and police are keen to hear from any shoppers who saw suspicious activity in the area.

The man is described as being white and was wearing blue jeans and a grey jumper.

Anyone who witnessed what took place, or has information or footage which may assist the ongoing investigation, is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police online quoting incident 461 of 17 June.