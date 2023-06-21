Play Brightcove video

Watch Joe Jonas and Yeovil-based band Livewired sing 'Cake by the Ocean'.

Superstar Joe Jonas has joined a Yeovil cover band at a local wedding for an "unplanned" performance of his own hit song.

The US singer and actor, best known as part of band Jonas Brothers and DNCE, got up on stage at a rural wedding in Dorset to sing along with local band Livewired.

Although Mr Jonas is accustomed to playing in front of crowds of tens of thousands, this impromptu performance happened at a small wedding party on Saturday 17 June, with only around 100 people in attendance.

Videos posted online show the superstar wearing a waist coat and kilt and getting into the swing of things, singing Cake by the Ocean with Livewired.

Coincidentally, the song is usually performed by the Somerset band, but they didn't sing it at first due to the VIP guests.

Drummer Andy Hancock said: "It would have been in the first set, but we weren't sure it was the done thing as it was his song."

"We've never had an international pop star at one of our gigs before.

"He was so cool the way he reacted."

Nick, the bass player from the band, spoke to ITV West Country about the special moment they were joined by an A-list star.

He said: "We were booked for a wedding in the Dorset countryside, about 110 people attended and Sophie Turner was present as best friend of the bride. Joe Jonas was with her as her partner.

"We did not know this until we attended as we usually never do know who attends weddings.

"And so it just happened after a brief chat in the break that he got up and sang Cake by the Ocean!"