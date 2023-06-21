Emergency crews worked tirelessly in Wadebridge in Cornwall to rescue Lulu the Sprocker Spaniel from a rabbit hole.

A crew were mobilised just after midday on Sunday 18 June to an animal rescue near St Enodoc Golf Club in Rock. On arrival crews were greeted by the dog’s owner, who promptly led them to a small area of woodland.

Lulu was located with the assistance of a thermal imaging camera approximately three metres into the rabbit hole.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "When responding to incidents of this nature, it is paramount that actions do not interfere with badger setts, as these are protected by law and must not be disturbed.

"Following a short assessment, it was established that this was not the case and the rescue was able to commence."

Lulu was successfully rescued just after midday and was left in the care of her grateful owner.