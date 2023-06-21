Emily Eavis opens gates for the first time at Glastonbury Festival 2023
Watch as the famous gates of Glastonbury open.
The daughter of Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis has officially opened the gates for the first time.
Emily Eavis, the youngest daughter of Michael, counted down from 10 before letting the first music-lovers through.
The co-organiser has taken over the tradition from her father, who is 87-years-old and has recently been photographed using a wheelchair.
However, he was filmed greeting festival-goers in a truck who were cheering, with one shouting 'we love you Michael' as he passed by.
Since the 70s Glastonbury has become one of the most famous spectacles in the world and thousands of people are set to descend on Worthy Farm in Pilton today.
This year will see Arctic Monkeys, US rockers Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John headlining on the Pyramid Stage.
People have been seen with their hair in rollers and using wheelie bins as they go to find a space to set up their tents for the next few days.
