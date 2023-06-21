Tens of thousands of people arrived at Glastonbury Festival today as the gates opened for the world famous music event.

People queued from the early hours of the morning to get inside the grounds.

Festival goers eagerly awaiting the opening of the gates this morning. Credit: PA

At 8am this morning, Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis gave a warm welcome as his youngest daughter Emily Eavis officially opened the gates by herself for the first time.

The youngest daughter of Michael Eavis, Emily officially opened the gates this year. Credit: PA

There were long queues of people entering the site this morning. Credit: PA

People have been pitching their tents all day across the site.

Festival goers have been battling all weather conditions whilst pitching their tents. Credit: PA

Festival goer Alex McGuire from Taunton, on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm Credit: PA

The site has slowly begun to fill up with tents throughout the day.