Glastonbury Festival 2023: Day one in pictures as festival goers arrive for world famous music event
Tens of thousands of people arrived at Glastonbury Festival today as the gates opened for the world famous music event.
People queued from the early hours of the morning to get inside the grounds.
At 8am this morning, Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis gave a warm welcome as his youngest daughter Emily Eavis officially opened the gates by herself for the first time.
People have been pitching their tents all day across the site.
The site has slowly begun to fill up with tents throughout the day.