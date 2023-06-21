Glastonbury Festival 2023: The Pretenders announce surprise performance

The Pretenders have announced that they will be performing at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

The surprise announcement was posted on the band's social media page confirming they will be taking to the Park Stage on Saturday evening.

Up until the start of the festival the slot had been listed as 'TBA' on the listings.

When making the announcement, the lead singer of the group, Chrissie Hynde said: "It’s always been there for most of our lifetimes.

"There has never been a festival like it anywhere else."

The world-famous festival made its long-awaited return on Wednesday and will feature a number of huge acts including: Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John.

Thousands have started arriving at Worthy Farm for the festival already.

The gates were officially opened by Emily Eavis, the daughter of Michael, on Wednesday morning.