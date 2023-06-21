Watch the moment Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis gave a warm welcome to festival goers

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis gave a warm welcome as gates opened to the 2023 show this year.

The co-creator of Glastonbury drove through the site as festival goers poured in for the five-day music event.

The daughter of Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis, Emily, officially opened the gates by herself for the first time on Wednesday.

The co-organiser has previously joined her father who is 87-years-old and has recently been photographed using a wheelchair, to welcome people in.

He is currently recovering from an operation.

Mr Eavis was filmed greeting festival-goers in a truck who were cheering, with one shouting 'we love you Michael' as he passed by.

Some video also showed him posing for pictures with fans near the gates of the event on Wednesday morning.

Excitement has been building around the event since some of the headliners were announced earlier this year, they include Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N Roses.

There are still some slots left to be announced though but rumours have been circulating on social media about potential performances by Foo Fighters and Pulp.

The music at the event officially starts on Thursday.