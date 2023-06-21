Glastonbury traffic live: Delays as festival site prepares for 2023 show

Road users are already facing delays as driver make their way to Worthy Farm ahead of Glastonbury Festival.

The event officially opens its gates later today, with hundreds of thousands of people making their way there.

Further delays are expected over the coming days as thousands of music-lovers pour into Somerset for the renowned event.

National Highways has urged motorists to plan ahead ahead of what is expected to be a "very busy" few days.

This year's Pyramid Stage headliners are Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Sir Elton John.

We'll bring you all the latest updates on Glastonbury traffic and road delays here.

Delays

A361, both directions, Pilton, Somerset

Queueing traffic due to traffic heading towards Glastonbury Festival on A361 in both directions near the Apple Tree Inn.

A39 Bath Road, both directions, Bridgwater, Somerset

A39 Bath Road in both directions closed, slow traffic due to accident from Frederick Road to Parkway.