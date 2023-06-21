Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the fire took hold.

Police have launched an investigation after a deliberate fire completely destroyed a play park in Stoke Gifford.

Emergency services were called to Mead Park at around 8:30pm on Saturday 17 June.

The popular play park was completely destroyed by the fire, with witnesses describing how the wooden slide and castle in the park were first to catch alight.

Video footage taken by residents showed towering flames and thick, dark smoke filling the air.

Avon and Somerset police have now issued an appeal urging anyone who has information to come forward.

Police are now investigating the fire. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

Sgt Craig Doyle, from the Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “The fire has badly damaged a much-loved community resource and we’re investigating the circumstances to establish who was responsible for starting it.

“We’d like to speak to any eye-witnesses, as well as anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of the play park prior to the fire breaking out.

"If you have relevant mobile phone footage, or any other footage, which would help us identify those responsible, please contact us.

“We’ve increased our patrols in the parks in Stoke Gifford following some recent reports of anti-social behaviour and we’d encourage local residents to continue to report incidents to the Neighbourhood Policing team.”