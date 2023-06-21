Play Brightcove video

Many people are expected to pay their respects to a little boy from Plymouth whose brave fight against cancer touched hearts across the world.

Six year old Jayden Lamerton's funeral will be held on 22 June in Plymouth Guildhall and it's expected that people will line the route of his funeral procession to see him make his final journey.

Jayden was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer called DIPG in January. His devastated family were told that there was no cure and because the condition is so rare, there was little information about it.

His mum Chelsea Johnson told ITV News: "You're left for a couple of days thinking, well what do we do? There's nothing out there, like, here's a booklet. It's just sort of take your child home and just do day by day until they go kind of thing. That's it."

Chelsea and her family decided to make sure every moment they had left with Jayden was a precious memory.

They set up a Gofundme page to help make all his dreams come true, which went viral. Particularly after Jayden got to meet his idol Mo Salah at Liverpool Football Club.

Jayden meets Mo Salah Credit: Chelsea Johnson

Jayden's mum said that her son had shown no signs of illness. She was called to collect him from school in December because his eye had turned in. It was only after an MRI it became apparent that Jayden had the inoperable tumour.

He had radiotherapy, but it was only two days before he died that his condition drastically deteriorated.

Chelsea said that from his diagnosis, the family had done everything Jayden had wanted to do. He loved arcades and bowling, but also got to meet more footballing heroes with a trip to St George's Park to meet the England squad and his second favourite player Harry Kane.

Chelsea said: "We've managed to make him live ten years of his life in five months. So I think there wasn't anything he wanted to do, anything more, because he did everything he wanted to do. There wasn't anything we missed."

Incredibly, Chelsea has already started offering support to another family whose child has been diagnosed with the same condition as Jayden. And she's pledged to do all she can to help those in the same position as they were.

The GoFundMe has now been transformed into Jayden's Army Foundation. She will now raise money to help support parents going through what they have been through.

She said: "Families that have had the diagnosis have followed Jayden's story so they have that, this is what's going to happen, this is what we need to do. We can't just sit around we need to get out there and don't waste any time.

"It's comforting to know that because of everything that happened to him, to be able to help another family, so that didn't happen for no reason. I couldn't just now get on with my life, I don't want to do that. I just want to help other families because I've been through that."

Jayden's funeral cortege will leave his home tomorrow morning and go past his school in Ernesettle just after 10am. He will arrive at Home Park, Plymouth Argyle's ground at around 10:30am. He will be transferred into a horse drawn carriage and taken the Plymouth Guildhall for the ceremony at 11:30am.

Jayden's family has said anyone is welcome to attend the ceremony and have asked that people wear green or football shirts. More information is available from Shelley Harvey from Plymouth & District Funeral Services.