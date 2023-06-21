The A38 is closed this morning after a serious crash in the early hours of the morning.

The key commuter route has been shut heading towards Plymouth, from Plympton to Marsh Mills, since around 3am.

The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the morning.

A diversion is in place, which reroutes all traffic through Plympton. Drivers should leave the A38 at Deep Lane, turn right onto the B3146, follow to the Marsh Mills junction and re-join the A38.

This is likely to cause significant traffic problems on local roads in the area.

National Highways say: "The A38 westbound has been closed between the B3416 (Plympton) and the A374 (Plymouth) due to a collision.

"Devon and Cornwall Police currently lead the response to a serious collision which occurred at approximately 3am this morning. The carriageway was closed to allow the emergency services to attend and work at the scene."

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for more information.