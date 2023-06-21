A 16-year-old girl has been followed by a drunk man who said he "wanted to kiss her" while she was sat at a bus stop in Cheltenham town centre.

Gloucestershire Police were called to the Promenade at around 7.50pm on Thursday 20 April with a report that a man, who appeared to be drunk, had followed and harassed the teenager.

The victim explained to officers how she had been approached by the man who said: "If you don't kiss me I am not going to leave."

The man also followed a woman into No131 on the Promenade, despite her asking him to stop.

At this time the woman has not been identified and officers are asking her to make contact so they can take an account of what happened.

A 42-year-old man of no fixed abode was located and arrested on suspicion of section 4 harassment with fear of violence. He has since been released on police bail.

Enquiries have been ongoing since the man's arrest, including reviewing CCTV footage, and officers would now like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and hasn‘t yet made contact.

Police are appealing for information which can be submitted online by completing the form and quoting incident 446 of 20 April.