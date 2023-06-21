The big acts rumoured to be playing secret sets at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Glastonbury Festival 2023 is officially underway and rumours are still swirling around who could be unveiled as secret acts.

Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis opened the gates at Worthy Farm this morning and now, other than pitching up tents, attention is turning to who is performing, and also who could be.

People are waiting to find out if Artic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner will be able to perform after pulling out of a gig in Dublin at the beginning of this week due to illness. He has "acute laryngitis", a condition that affects the voice.

Headliners include Sir Elton John and US rockers Guns N Roses.

Every year Glastonbury hosts a number of surprise secret shows, and global stars have been known to perform in these unannounced slots away from the main Pyramid Stage and Other Stage.

Past secret acts have included Lady Gaga, George Ezra, The Killers and Mumford and Sons.

These secret sets are hugely popular, but it can be a rare opportunity to catch a larger act at a more intimate venue.

On the full line-up this year there are sets labelled as "TBA" or "TBC", along with the mysterious "The Churnups" band on the Pyramid Stage, an act that does not seem to exist.

Rumours are circulating that it could be Sheffield britpop band Pulp, playing under a pseudonym. Their reunion tour began earlier this month and has a free slot on 23 June.

Pulp could be set to entertain festival-goers. Credit: PA Images

Pulp drummer Nick Banks has taken to social media to deny any link to the speculated slot, saying: “Though it’s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the ‘Churnups’ band,” he tweeted. “Ok? Over and out. (For now).”

This then led to people making links between Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who used to be in a band called Churn. Foo Fighters also have a song called Over and Out.

Hozier is another artist that is rumoured to be performing. Credit: PA Images

There is speculation musician Hozier is also set to perform at the Woodsies stage, previously known as the John Peel stage.

We will keep you up to date with any further names as we hear them.