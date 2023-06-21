Play Brightcove video

Former HTV and West Country reporter Rob Walker is back in the patch but only to complete a mammoth run and cycle challenge from John O'Groats to Land's End in memory of four of his loved ones.

Rob, who worked in our region in 2000, has completed more than 700 miles of his challenge so far and has raised more than £27,500 for two charities in the process.

His challenge, called the Absent Friends Tour, is in memory of his friends and loved ones Robin, Martyn, Stephen and George who all passed away in the last 18 months.

The two charities benefitting from his challenge are Jessie May and the Brain Tumour Support Charity.

Rob Walker has already ran and cycled more than 750 miles.

Along his journey south from the top of the UK Rob has also been giving out four bottles of champagne along the way to honour his 'absent friends'.

Speaking to us as he was about to embark on day 16 of his challenge he said: "I decided to do this challenge for them all, it has taught me to appreciate everything so much more.

"I have covered more than 750 miles so far but this has been one of the most uplifting, humbling and emotional experiences of my life.

"The public have been so generous with their time, their money and their investment in something like this and when it strikes a chord.

"It is trying to harness the positive memories and savour the lessons you learnt from those you have lost.

"You are not alone, every person will experience grief and we will all get through it together."

Rob is expected to finish his challenge at Land's End on Friday and his fundraising page can be found here.