A yellow warning of thunderstorms has been issued for large parts of the West Country as festival-goers descended on Worthy Farm for Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The Met Office has warned of heavy showers and thunderstorms for South West England from midday until 7pm on Wednesday.

The affected area encompasses Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Wiltshire, Devon, Cornwall, and the lower half of Wales.

The Met Office have also warned there may be some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes. Credit: Met Office

According to the Met Office, the heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause "some flooding and disruption".

The UK's national weather service has advised that residents living within the affected area should expect driving conditions to be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Delays to train services are also possible.

